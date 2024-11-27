Farmers advised to cultivate wheat till 30th

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The agriculture exporters on Wednesday advised farmers to complete cultivation of wheat

by November 30 to get a bumper production.

Muhammad Shahid Hussain, Director Agriculture Department, on Wednesday said that

November was the most suitable time for wheat cultivation as production of wheat and

quality of grain would decrease gradually if the cultivation would be late after November.

However, farmers should use 60-kg instead of 50-kg wheat seed per acre up to

December 10 if they failed to complete wheat cultivation up to November 30, he added.

He advised growers to use one-and-a-half bag of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags

of Urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good

produce, he added.

He said farmers should cultivate approved varieties of wheat as these varieties were not only

disease-resistant but also had a capacity of giving the maximum production.