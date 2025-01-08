Farmers Advised To Demolish Weeds From Wheat Crop
Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Agricultural experts have advised farmers to remove weeds from their wheat crops immediately otherwise they would have to face colossal losses in the shape of low productivity and poor quality of grains.
A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said here on Monday that elimination of weeds was imperative to enhance wheat production as unchecked weeds could reduce crop yield up to 42%.
He said that the farmers were advised to use weeder twice in the field after first irrigation when the soil was moist. This practice would significantly reduce the weed growth and helped maintain soil moisture for longer periods.
He said that wheat fields typically hosted both broad-leaf and grass-like (narrow-leaf) weeds and herbicides should be selected accordingly after consultation of agriculture experts.
However, for broad-leaf weeds, the recommended herbicides should be applied after first irrigation and for narrow-leaf weeds, the spraying should be ensured after second irrigation, he said, adding that this practice would provide effective results.
He said that the herbicides that targeted both types of weeds were also available and could be applied 40 to 45 days after cultivation for best results. However, the growers should use herbicides in sandy or saline areas very carefully rather they should consult the agriculture experts in the nearest agriculture office for this purpose.
He advised the farmers to avoid from using weeder after spraying herbicides and said that sprayer machines should be calibrated before applying besides maintaining water quantity at 100 to 120 liters per acre.
The farmers should also ensure coverage of entire area and avoid from gaps or overlapping, he said, adding that specific nozzles should be used for spraying.
The spray should not be done during harsh winds, fog or rain rather its best time was sunlight after the dews on leaves had dried, he added.
