Farmers advised to drain out rainwater from cotton crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::Farmers have been advised to drain out rainwater from cotton fields as stagnant water harmful to the crop.

According to spokesman of Agriculture Department, rainwater has salutary impact on rice, cotton and fodder crops but it is very injurious to cotton crops if it accumulated in cotton field for more than 24 hours.

He advised the farmers to immediately drain out the stagnant rainwater from cotton fields for a healthy crop.