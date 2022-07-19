UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Drain Out Rainwater From Sugarcane, Fodder Crops

Published July 19, 2022

Farmers advised to drain out rainwater from sugarcane, fodder crops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Farmers have been advised to drain out stagnant rainwater immediately from sugarcane and fodder crops to save them from ill-impact of rainfall during monsoon.

A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said on Tuesday that rainwater was injurious to cotton and vegetable crops if it remained stagnant for more than 48 hours.

Therefore, farmers should make proper arrangements to drain out rainwater within 24 hours.

He said that field staff of agriculture (extension) department was also activated for proper guidance and help to farmers, whereas, growers should regularly listen to the weather forecast through radio, television or other media.

Rains also increase moisture in the air which attract pests to attack the crops.

Therefore, farmers should continue pest scouting of their crops at least twice a weekand use recommended pesticides to protect their crops from pest attacks, he added.

