Farmers Advised To Drain Rainwater Into Rice, Sugarcane Crops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2022 | 08:43 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Agricultural experts have advised farmers to drain out stagnant rainwater into rice, sugarcane and fodder crops to save other crops from ill-impact of rainfall during the monsoon and rainy season.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Tuesday that rainwater was harmful for cotton and vegetables if it remains stagnant for more than 48 hours.

Therefore, growers should make proper arrangements to pump out or drain out the stagnant rainwater from cotton and vegetable crops to rice, sugarcane and fodder crops within 24 hours, as these crops had the ability to absorb additional water easily for their growth.

He said that field staff of Agriculture (Extension) Department was also activated for proper guidance and help of the farmers, whereas the growers should regularly listen to the weather forecast through radio, television or other media and avoid watering their crops during rains.

