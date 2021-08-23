Farmers advised to eliminate weeds from maize crops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to take appropriate measures for instantly elimination of weeds from seasonal maize crops which weeds are a major cause of low production.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said today that presence of weeds in seasonal maize fields causes 20-40 percent low production.

The weeds not only absorb nutrients of the crop plants but these are also providing most suitable environment and place to the pests which are injurious to the crop production.

Therefore, the farmers should take immediate steps to remove the weeds from the crops for getting maximum production, he advised.