Farmers advised to eliminate weeds from maize crops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) : Farmers have been advised to take appropriate measures for instantly elimination of weeds from Baharia Maize crops to get better yield.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said on Saturday that presence of weeds in Baharia maize fields causes 20-40 percent low production.

Weeds not only absorb nutrients of the crop plants but also provide the most suitable environment and place to pests which are injurious to the crop production.

Therefore, farmers should take immediate steps to remove weeds from the crops for getting maximum produce, he advised.