Farmers Advised To Ensure Early Cotton Cultivation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised farmers to ensure early cultivation of cotton crops to get bumper production.

According to Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Rizwan Amir Khan, cotton is a precious cash crop which plays a pivotal role in stabilizing the national economy in addition to mitigating financial constraints of the growers due to its attractive market value.

He said that early cultivation of the cotton crop would give bumper yield as pest attack was witnessed in a low number during this season.

He said that growth of cotton plants in early cultivation also remained excellent which helped improve quality and quantity of the production.

Therefore, the growers should prefer to cultivation cotton crops from February 15 to March 15 in the fields from where sugarcane, canola, raya and mustered crops were harvested.

The farmers should also use approved varieties of cotton including FH-333, CKC-6, CKC-3 and Hataf-3 as these varieties have sufficient resistance against seasonal diseases and pest attack. He said that the farmers should ensure the number of cotton plants up to 12,000 per acre to get bumper yield. The agriculture department has activated its field staff to visit farms and guide the growers about cotton cultivation by using latest techniques, he added.

