Farmers Advised To Ensure Early Cotton Cultivation
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised farmers to ensure early cultivation of cotton crops to get bumper production.
According to Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Rizwan Amir Khan, cotton is a precious cash crop which plays a pivotal role in stabilizing the national economy in addition to mitigating financial constraints of the growers due to its attractive market value.
He said that early cultivation of the cotton crop would give bumper yield as pest attack was witnessed in a low number during this season.
He said that growth of cotton plants in early cultivation also remained excellent which helped improve quality and quantity of the production.
Therefore, the growers should prefer to cultivation cotton crops from February 15 to March 15 in the fields from where sugarcane, canola, raya and mustered crops were harvested.
The farmers should also use approved varieties of cotton including FH-333, CKC-6, CKC-3 and Hataf-3 as these varieties have sufficient resistance against seasonal diseases and pest attack. He said that the farmers should ensure the number of cotton plants up to 12,000 per acre to get bumper yield. The agriculture department has activated its field staff to visit farms and guide the growers about cotton cultivation by using latest techniques, he added.
Recent Stories
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N’s Sibtain Raza wins PP-274 election8 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s Nawab Gopang wins PP-275 election8 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Rana Aurangzaib wins PP-276 election9 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Nadia Khar wins PP-277 election9 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Ahsan Ali wins PP-278 election9 minutes ago
-
Complete Shutdown to be observed in IIOJK tomorrow9 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Athar Maqbool wins PP-279 election9 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Shahabuddin Khan wins PP-280 election9 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Shoaib Ameer wins PP-281 election9 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Muhammad Daud Khan wins PP-273 election19 minutes ago
-
TMO Kohat inspects ongoing construction work29 minutes ago
-
Sudden fire broke out in house39 minutes ago