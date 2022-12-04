Farmers advised to ensure late wheat sowing before Dec 10

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Agriculture Department urged farmers to ensure completion of late wheat sowing by December 10.

According to the Agriculture Information Department, farmers in arid areas were advised to use recommended varieties, including Bhakar Star, Anaaj 2017, Zankool 2016, Johar 2016, Borlaag 2016, Ujala 2016, and Faisalabad 2008.

These varieties could be cultivated by early December while the seed could be obtained from Punjab Seeds Corporation, said the officials.

The farmers should apply poison before cultivation in order to avoid different diseases. Two lines of mustard/ canola should also be planted at a distance of 100 feet in an acre. It will also help keep wheat crops safe and secure from some attacking pests. The officials urged the farmers to contact Agriculture Department's experts for further advice.