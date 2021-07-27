UrduPoint.com
Farmers Advised To Get Animals Vaccinated

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Cattle farmers have been advised to get their animals vaccinated immediately to save them from viral diseases during monsoon and rainy season.

In this connection, the Livestock Department has also started vaccination campaign which would continue in Faisalabad up to September 30, said a spokesman for the livestock department.

He said that during monsoon and rainy season, various diseases like Gal Ghooto (Diphtheria), Mun Khur (foot and mouth), entrails' poison, Rani Khait and Peste des petits ruminants (PPR) broke out, besides, attack of worms and ticks which caused loss to farmers if these diseases get severity.

Therefore, cattle farmers are advised to get their animals and poultry birds inoculated immediately before epidemic of any infectious disease.

In this connection, the livestock department has activated vaccination centers across the division including districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot besides making mobiledispensaries functional at Tehsil level for veterinary treatment at the doorsteps of farmers,he added.

