Farmers advised to grow approved rice varieties

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised the farmers to cultivate approved varieties of rice for getting bumper crop.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, a spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said that hybrid varieties had better resistance against climate change and diseases and they give maximum production even during odd weather conditions.

He said that the growers should cultivate nursery for rice crops up to June 07 and use seed of KS-282, NIA Ari-9, Ari-6, KSK-133, KSK-434, NIAB-2013, NIBGE-5, NIAB ST-9 and NIAB RC-195. They should also use seed of NIBGE GSR-6, NIBGE GSR-7, NIBGE GSR-8 and SKC-32-5-370 if they wanted to cultivate rice nursery from June 10 to 30.

Similarly, nursery of rice Basmati/Fine al-Khalid Rice from May 25 to June 10 while best time for the cultivation of rice nursery of Super Basmati, Basmati-515, Super Gold, Super Basmati-2019, PK-1121 Aromatic, PK-2021 Aromatic, NIAB Super, NBR-2, NIBGE Basmati-2020, Chenab Basmati, Punjab Basmati, NIAB Basmati-2016, Noor Basmati, PK-386, PK-10029 (Vital Super Basmati), PK-10436 (Sona Super Basmati), NIAB S-39, NIAB HTT-18 and Guard-101 from June 07 to June 25.

However, nursery of hybrid rice variety KSK-111-H could be cultivated from June 07 to 25, he added.

He advised the growers to avoid from cultivating unapproved varieties of the rice as they have no value in the international markets rather the unapproved varieties lower down the price of approved varieties if its rice was mixed.