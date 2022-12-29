UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Implement Guidelines To Protect Vegetables, Fruits From Cold Weather

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 11:38 PM

Farmers advised to implement guidelines to protect vegetables, fruits from cold weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to implement recommended guidelines to protect vegetables and fruit gardens from severe cold weather.

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday that plants should be covered with plastic sheets and in case farmers use fertilizer sacks to cover plants then they must keep them open from downside.

He said that cold weather can also affect vegetables sown in tunnel, keeping in view this farmers should close mouth of tunnels during extreme cold nights.

The spokesman said, cold weather puts negative impact on growth of plants which ultimately causes low production.

