Farmers Advised To Inoculation Cattle Against Seasonal/ Viral Diseases

Published August 17, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department has advised the cattle farmers to get their animals inoculation against seasonal and viral diseases.

According to Director Livestock Faisalabad Division Dr Haidar Ali Khan, the department launched vaccination campaign which would continue up to Sept 30.

He said that animals were precious assets to farmers, which not only played a dynamic role in catering to food needs of the community but they also helped the farmers in mitigating their financial problems. However, many farmers had to face heavy loss when their animals fell ill due to seasons and viral diseases.

In this connection, the Livestock Department has launched a vigorous campaign to educate the farmers about benefits of inoculation of animals before attack of viral diseases.

He said that teams of livestock department were regularly visiting cattle farms and convincing the farmers to vaccinate their animals immediately before attack of any seasonal disease.

He said that during monsoon and rainy season, various diseases like Gal Ghooto (Diphtheria), Mun Khur (foot and mouth), entrails' poison, Rani Khait, Peste des petits ruminants (PPR), broke out in addition to worms and ticks which caused irreparable loss for the farmers if these diseases got severity.

Therefore, the animal farmers were advised to get their cattle and poultry birds inoculated before epidemic of any infectious disease. In this regard, the livestock department had activated vaccination centers across the division including districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot besides making mobile dispensaries functional at Tehsil level for veterinary treatment at doorsteps of the farmers, he added.

