UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Advised To Irrigate Spring Sunflower As Per Guidelines

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:40 PM

Farmers advised to irrigate spring sunflower as per guidelines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Farmers have been advised to pay special attention towards the irrigation of spring sunflower crop for its good production.

A spokesman for the department said here on Thursday that sunflower crop should be given water as per the Agriculture department guidelines to achieve desired yield.

He said, "Sunflower crops get ready in short period of 110 to 120 days so farmers need to focus on using balanced amount of fertilizers for proper growth of the crop."Spokesman further suggested the farmers to take special care of the crop during its ripening stage as parrots usually harm the crop a lot at this stage.

Farmers should follow all recommended protocols to get good price of their yield from the market.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Price Market All From

Recent Stories

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

10 minutes ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

25 minutes ago

IEA predicts 6% fall in global energy demand, reco ..

1 hour ago

Emirates to operate limited passenger flights in M ..

1 hour ago

Belgrade, Kaunas, Athens, Cologne Among Candidate ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.