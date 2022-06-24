UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Monitor Weather Updates Regularly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Farmers advised to monitor weather updates regularly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the growers that paddy, rice and fodder crops can tolerate excess of rain water so in case of heavy rain farmers should divert water in these crops.

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday that cotton and vegetable crops could not bear much rain water so farmers should make timely arrangements to drain rain water to avoid losses.

He suggested the growers to regularly monitor weather updates on tv and radio so that irrigation plan for crops could be devised accordingly.

Farmers should seek guidance from the Agriculture department to remove weeds and tackle attack of insects.

Spray of recommended poisons should be carried out in proper quantity, he added.

