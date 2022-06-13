UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Pay Special Attention Towards Fruit Giving Plants

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2022 | 11:12 PM

Farmers advised to pay special attention towards fruit giving plants

Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to pay special attention towards fruit giving plants during severe hot weather to obtain good quality fruit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to pay special attention towards fruit giving plants during severe hot weather to obtain good quality fruit.

A spokesman for the department said on Monday, "Extreme hot weather and dryness leads to poor growth of the fruit and damaging the quality as well." He said that citrus fruits including lemon, orange and grapefruit were more prone to hot weather.

He said, "Temperature of land could be kept moderate through mulching as this helps in saving land moisture." Big plants should be given water with an interval of 10 to 12 days while small plant with a gap of 5 to 6 days, he added.

He further said that newly planted saplings should be covered with sheets to protect them from hot weather.

He said that applying of recommended solution on stems of fruit giving plants also help in reducing the impact of hot weather on the plants.

