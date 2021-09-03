Farmers advised to prepare land for gram cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Agricultural experts have advised farmers and growers to prepare their lands for cultivation of gram in October for getting a good crop.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said on Friday that the best suitable time for gram cultivation in Gujrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi and Narowal was from Oct 1 to Nov 10, while farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and districts of Central Punjab could cultivate it from October to November 15.

Farmers should use approved varieties of gram including C-44, Punjab-91, Pital-98, Punjab Chana-2000, CM-98, Bital-98, Neefa-88, etc. to get better crop, he added.