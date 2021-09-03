UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Prepare Land For Gram Cultivation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 04:40 PM

Farmers advised to prepare land for gram cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Agricultural experts have advised farmers and growers to prepare their lands for cultivation of gram in October for getting a good crop.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said on Friday that the best suitable time for gram cultivation in Gujrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi and Narowal was from Oct 1 to Nov 10, while farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and districts of Central Punjab could cultivate it from October to November 15.

Farmers should use approved varieties of gram including C-44, Punjab-91, Pital-98, Punjab Chana-2000, CM-98, Bital-98, Neefa-88, etc. to get better crop, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Punjab Agriculture Gujrat Sahiwal Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Jhelum Narowal October November From Best

Recent Stories

What protocol will be followed if Queens death is ..

What protocol will be followed if Queens death is certain?

7 minutes ago
 Western Union resumes money transfer service to Af ..

Western Union resumes money transfer service to Afghanistan

22 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&# ..

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&#039;s Khamis Mushait

26 minutes ago
 China's security watchdog expounds on Beijing stoc ..

China's security watchdog expounds on Beijing stock exchange role

10 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Frid ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Friday

10 minutes ago
 PRA collects Rs 10.3b tax last month

PRA collects Rs 10.3b tax last month

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.