Farmers Advised To Prepare Land For Sugarcane Cultivation In September

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Farmers advised to prepare land for sugarcane cultivation in September

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts have advised farmers to prepare their lands immediately for cultivation of sugarcane crops during September as it is the most suitable month to increase sugarcane production in the country.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Monday that sugarcane crops were playing a pivotal role in catering to domestic food requirements. Therefore, the growers should cultivate sugarcane over maximum space of their lands because this commodity would also help in mitigating their financial sufferings due to its attractive market price.

He advised growers to use the latest technologies and cultivate approved varieties which had most resistance against various diseases besides giving high quality production.

Among the approved sugarcane varieties for September cultivation included CPF-243, CPF-246, CPF-247, SHF-240, HSF-242, CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-433-33, CPF-237, SPF-245, SPF-234, SPF-213 and SPSG-26, etc, he said, adding that these varieties became ready for harvest early and gave more yield than the varieties cultivated in November or October.

The growers should select healthy seed of sugarcane for September cultivation as high yield mostly depended upon the selection of healthy and disease-free seed. The hybrid approved varieties had the potential to give 60,000 to 80,000 kilograms per acre yield, he added.

