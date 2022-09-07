UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Prepare Lands For Gram Cultivation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Farmers advised to prepare lands for gram cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts advised the farmers to prepare their lands to start gram cultivation during last week of September up to mid of November.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said here on Wednesday that best suitable time for gram cultivation in Attock, Chakwal and other districts of North Punjab was between September 25 and October 15 whereas growers of Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal should cultivate grams from October 15 to November 10.

Similarly, best time for gram cultivation in Bhakkar, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali and Layyah was from October 01 to 30 while farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar and districts of Central Punjab should cultivate grams from October 15 to November 15, he said.

