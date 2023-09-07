Open Menu

Farmers Advised To Prepare Lands For Gram Cultivation

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Agricultural experts have advised farmers to immediately prepare their lands for gram cultivation from last week of September whereas the Agriculture (Extension) Department Punjab would provide high-quality gram seed on subsidised rates in Jhang, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Layyah and Khushab districts under national program of increase in pulses production.

A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Thursday that last week of September was most suitable time for commencing gram cultivation. Therefore, the growers of Attock, Chakwal and other districts of North Punjab should start gram cultivation from September 25 and complete it up to October 15.

He, however, advised the growers of Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal to start gram cultivation from October 15 and complete it up to November 10.

He said that the best time for gram cultivation in Jhang, Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali and Khushab was from October 01 to 30 whereas the farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar and districts of Central Punjab should cultivate this crop from October 15 to November 15.

"If the farmers want to cultivate grams in September-cultivation of sugarcane crops, they should start gram cultivation from October 20 and complete it up to November 10," he added.

The spokesman further said that the Agriculture (Extension) Department Punjab in collaboration with Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Islamabad had also planned to provide high-quality gram seeds on subsidized rates to the growers of Jhang, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Layyah and Khushab districts under national program of increase in pulses production.

He said that the farmers of Jhang, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Layyah and Khushab districts were eligible for applying gram seeds if they had one to 25 acres arid or 2 to 25 acres irrigated land. The gram seeds would be provided them after balloting which was scheduled to be held on September 29, 2023.

The eligible land owners and their tenants should submit their applications in the office of Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Department up to September 24 while more information in this regard could be obtained from nearest agriculture office during working hours, he added.

