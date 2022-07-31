MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department has advised the cotton growers to follow the departmental instructions while buying agricultural pesticides and purchased it only from registered dealer's shops.

According to spokesperson for Punjab Agriculture department, the growers should purchase agricultural pesticides from reliable and authorized dealers whose shop has a license issued by the agriculture department.

The growers must to check the sealed packaging of the pesticides and the date/expiry date printed on it while buying and use it as per recommended quantity mentioned on the label.

The growers or masses were asked to inform about production and sale of fake and substandard pesticides through SMS or WhatsApp on the phone number of Agriculture Task Force 03002955539.