UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Purchase Agri Pesticides From Registered Dealer's Shops

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Farmers advised to purchase agri pesticides from registered dealer's shops

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department has advised the cotton growers to follow the departmental instructions while buying agricultural pesticides and purchased it only from registered dealer's shops.

According to spokesperson for Punjab Agriculture department, the growers should purchase agricultural pesticides from reliable and authorized dealers whose shop has a license issued by the agriculture department.

The growers must to check the sealed packaging of the pesticides and the date/expiry date printed on it while buying and use it as per recommended quantity mentioned on the label.

The growers or masses were asked to inform about production and sale of fake and substandard pesticides through SMS or WhatsApp on the phone number of Agriculture Task Force 03002955539.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Sale SMS Cotton From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

8 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

17 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

17 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

17 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.