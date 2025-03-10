Farmers Advised To Remove Weak And Extra Plants From Sunflower Crops
Agriculture experts have advised farmers to remove weak and extra plants after germination from sunflower crops for getting bumper yield
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Agriculture experts have advised farmers to remove weak and extra plants after germination from sunflower crops for getting bumper yield.
A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said here on Monday that agriculture department has issued guidelines for the proper care and maintenance of spring sunflower crops.
He said that sunflower is a precious crop of Pakistan which plays a pivotal role in catering to domestic food requirements in addition to trimming down import bill of edible oil.
He said that the government is concentrating on cultivation of oil-seed crops including sunflower and in this connection, the farmers were advised to take appropriate measures for enhancing their crop production with minimum input cost.
He said that the farmers should remove weak and extra plants after germination in planter or drill-based cultivation and complete thinning to ensure proper plant spacing of nine inches.
He said that for ridge or bed cultivation, the irrigation should be managed according to the crop's requirements whereas in drill-based farming, at least one hoeing should be done before the first irrigation.
When the plants reach one foot in height, the soil should be heaped around their roots to help control weeds and prevent plants from falling due to strong winds or at the ripening stage, he added.
He also advised the farmers to regularly inspect their crops and in case of pest or disease attacks, they should consult agriculture experts immediately for solution of their problems.
About irrigation schedule, he said that the first watering should be given 20 days after germination whereas the second watering should be applied 20 days after the first irrigation.
About fertilizer application, he said that in less fertile soil, the farmers should apply half bag of urea with the first irrigation, one full bag with the second irrigation and half bag during flower bud formation.
In moderately fertile soil, half bag should be applied with both first and second irrigation followed by another half bag during flower bud formation, he added.
