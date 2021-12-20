UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Remove Weeds From Gram Crops

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Agriculture experts have advised farmers to remove weeds from gram crop on time for getting good yield.

A spokesman for Agriculture Extension Department said on Monday, "Weeds are very dangerous for gram crop. Therefore, farmers should remove all types of weeds from their crops.

" Responding to a question, he told APP that the growers should prefer 'Godi' (hoeing) through rotary-weeder instead of using spray for weed removal.

He said, "Moisture has increased in the air which may cause suspension of chlorophyll system of the gram plants that will result in an attack of 'Jhulsao' disease on leaves of gram crop."Therefore, the gram growers should be careful and take appropriate measures in consultation with agriculture experts to save their crop from damage, he added.

