Farmers advised to remove weeds from gram crop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Agriculture experts have advised farmers to remove weeds from their gram crop fields and prefer hoeing in case of lower weeds population or otherwise apply weedicides in consultation with agriculture officials.

In an advisory issued here Monday, experts said that gram crop need low water application, however, if they feel crop in irrigated area was facing dryness at flower stage amid absence of rain then they can apply light water.

For Kabli variety of gram, first water should be applied 60-70 days after sowing and second water at the flower stage. Gram sown in field vacated by rice need lesser water application.

Gram sown in Sep-sown sugarcane field under inter-cropping technique be given water as per needs of sugarcane as it would be sufficient to meet the requirement of gram.

Farmers should inspect the crop regularly and consult agriculture officials in case of noticing pest attack or disease.

Farmers should perform hoeing for removal of weeds some 30-40 days after germination and second hoeing be performed a month after the first.

Weeds can easily be removed by rotary in sandy areas. In rain-fed areas, farmers should apply water by sprayer in case of no rains.