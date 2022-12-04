UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Remove Weeds From Gram Crop

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Farmers advised to remove weeds from gram crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts have advised farmers to remove weeds from gram crop to get better production.

Director Agriculture Chaudhary Abdul Hameed, in a statement issued here on Sunday, said that weeds were very dangerous for gram crop. He said that growers should prefer to "Godi" through rotary-weeder instead of using spray for weed removal.

He said that moisture had increased in the air which might cause suspension of chlorophyll system of the gram plants that would result in attack of 'Jhulsao' disease on leaves of gram crop.

Hence, the growers should be careful and take appropriate measures in consultation with agricultural experts to save their gram crop from damage, he added.

He also advised growers to ensure first 'Godi' after 30 to 40 days of the growing of gram crop, whereas the second 'Godi" should be carried out after one month of first 'Godi'.

Similarly, the first watering to gram crop should be ensured after 60 to 70 days of crop cultivation whereas the second watering should be made when the crop starts flowering, he added.

Related Topics

Attack Agriculture Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

9 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

17 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

17 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

17 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.