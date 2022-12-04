Farmers advised to remove weeds from gram crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts have advised farmers to remove weeds from gram crop to get better production.

Director Agriculture Chaudhary Abdul Hameed, in a statement issued here on Sunday, said that weeds were very dangerous for gram crop. He said that growers should prefer to "Godi" through rotary-weeder instead of using spray for weed removal.

He said that moisture had increased in the air which might cause suspension of chlorophyll system of the gram plants that would result in attack of 'Jhulsao' disease on leaves of gram crop.

Hence, the growers should be careful and take appropriate measures in consultation with agricultural experts to save their gram crop from damage, he added.

He also advised growers to ensure first 'Godi' after 30 to 40 days of the growing of gram crop, whereas the second 'Godi" should be carried out after one month of first 'Godi'.

Similarly, the first watering to gram crop should be ensured after 60 to 70 days of crop cultivation whereas the second watering should be made when the crop starts flowering, he added.