Farmers advised to remove weeds from gram crop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts have advised farmers to remove weeds from gram crops, preferably by hoeing in case of low incidence or apply weedicides in consultation with agriculture officials to get production in accordance with full potential.

In a release issued by an agriculture spokesman, experts said that farmers should opt for first hoeing 30-40 days after germination, and second hoeing a month later. They said that the removal of weeds by Rotary was easy in the case of sandy land.

Gram crops require less water, however, in case the crop seemed water stressed at the flower stage in arid zones amid no rains then farmers should apply light water.

In the case of sowing of Kabuli gram variety, farmers should apply first water 60-70 days after sowing, and second water at the flowering stage.

Gram sown on land vacated by paddy usually does not need water.

However, gram sown in Sep-sown sugarcane crop should get water in accordance with the needs of the sugarcane crop, experts said.

If early sown variety plants experience taller growth due to higher application of fertilizers then farmers should either stop water application for a suitable period or trim the plant. Farmers should continue to monitor their crops closely and consult agriculture officials for proper remedies in case of pest attack.