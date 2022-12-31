Farmers advised to remove weeds from gram crops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts advised farmers to remove weeds from gram crops immediately to get a bumper production.

A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said here on Saturday that weeds were very dangerous for gram crops, therefore, farmers should remove all types of weeds from their crops on a top priority basis.

He said growers could use herbicide for elimination of weeds. However, they should prefer to "Godi" through rotary-weeder instead of using spray because this method would not only help in decreasing input cost but also save living things as well as environment from ill impacts of herbicide spray.

He also advised growers to ensure first 'Godi' after 30 to 40 days of the growing of gram crop whereas the second should be made after one month.

Similarly, first watering to gram crop should be ensured after 60 to 70 days of crop cultivation whereasthe second watering should be made when the crop started flowering, he added.