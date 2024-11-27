Open Menu

Farmers Advised To Remove Weeds From Gram Crop

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Farmers advised to remove weeds from gram crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Agricultural experts have advised farmers to remove weeds from gram crop to get bumper production.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Wednesday that weeds were very dangerous for gram crop; therefore, farmers should remove all types of weeds from their crop.

He said that growers should prefer hoeing [Godi] with rotary-weeder instead of using spray for weed removal.

He said that moisture increase in the air might cause suspension of chlorophyll system of the gram plants that would result in attack of blight [Jhulsao] disease on leaves of gram crop.

Hence, gram growers should be careful and take appropriate measures in consultation with agriculture experts to save their crops from damage, he added.

He also advised growers to ensure first Godi [hoeing] after 30 to 40 days of gram cultivation, whereas the second Godi should be carried out after one month of the first hoeing.

Similarly, the first watering to gram crop should be ensured after 60 to 70 days of crop cultivation, whereas the second watering should be made when the crop starts flowering, he added.

Related Topics

Attack Agriculture All From

Recent Stories

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional securi ..

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security

2 hours ago
 Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI agai ..

Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark o ..

Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

4 hours ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

4 hours ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

16 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

16 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

16 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan