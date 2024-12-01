Open Menu

Farmers Advised To Remove Weeds From Gram Crop

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Farmers advised to remove weeds from gram crop

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Farmers have been advised to remove weeds from gram crop to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Sunday that weeds

were very dangerous for gram crop; therefore, farmers should remove all types of

weeds from their crops.

He said that growers should prefer hoeing [Godi] with rotary-weeder instead of using

spray for weed removal.

He said that moisture increase in the air might cause suspension of chlorophyll system

of the gram plants that would result in attack of blight [Jhulsao] disease on leaves of

gram crop.

Hence, gram growers should be careful and take appropriate measures in consultation

with agriculture experts to save their crops from damage, he added.

He also advised growers to ensure first Godi [hoeing] after 30 to 40 days of gram

cultivation, whereas the second Godi should be carried out after one month of the

first hoeing.

Similarly, the first watering to gram crop should be ensured after 60 to 70 days of

crop cultivation, whereas the second watering should be made when the crop starts

flowering, he added.

