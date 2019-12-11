UrduPoint.com
Farmers Advised To Remove Weeds From Gram Crops

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:31 PM

Agriculture experts advised farmers to remove weeds from gram crops to get bumper production

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Agriculture experts advised farmers to remove weeds from gram crops to get bumper production.

A spokesman for the agriculture department on Wednesday said weeds were very dangerous for gram crops, therefore, farmers should remove all types of weeds from their crops.

Responding to a question, he said growers should prefer to "Godi" through rotary-weeder instead of using spray for weed removal.

To another query, he said moisture had increased in the air which might cause suspension of chlorophyll system of the gram plants that will result out attack of "Jhulsao" disease on leaves of gram crops. Therefore, growers should be careful and take appropriate measures in consultation with experts to save their crops from damage, he added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

