Farmers Advised To Remove Weeds From Wheat Crops
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Agriculture experts have advised farmers to remove weeds from their wheat crops immediately otherwise they would have to face colossal losses in the shape of low productivity and poor quality of grains.
A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said here on Monday that elimination of weeds was imperative to enhance wheat production as unchecked weeds could reduce crop yield up to 42%.
He said that the farmers were advised to use weeder twice in the field after first irrigation when the soil was moist. This practice would significantly reduce the weed growth and helped maintain soil moisture for longer periods.
He said that wheat fields typically hosted both broad-leaf and grass-like (narrow-leaf) weeds and herbicides should be selected accordingly after consultation of agriculture experts.
However, for broad-leaf weeds, the recommended herbicides should be applied after first irrigation and for narrow-leaf weeds, the spraying should be ensured after second irrigation, he said, adding that this practice would provide effective results.
He said that the herbicides that targeted both types of weeds were also available and could be applied 40 to 45 days after cultivation for best results. However, the growers should use herbicides in sandy or saline areas very carefully rather they should consult the agriculture experts in the nearest agriculture office for this purpose.
He advised the farmers to avoid from using weeder after spraying herbicides and said that sprayer machines should be calibrated before applying besides maintaining water quantity at 100 to 120 liters per acre.
The farmers should also ensure coverage of entire area and avoid from gaps or overlapping, he said, adding that specific nozzles should be used for spraying.
The spray should not be done during harsh winds, fog or rain rather its best time was sunlight after the dews on leaves had dried, he added.
Recent Stories
Great Arab Minds Award showcases success stories, inspires Arab Youth: Professor ..
Passport Counters set up at NADRA Mega Centers start functioning
PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers
Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC
FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal committee discusses national unity with Governor KP2 minutes ago
-
70pc conservation work completed on Bradlaugh Hall by WCLA2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddlers held2 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to remove weeds from wheat crops2 minutes ago
-
Man arrested with 1.05kg heroin3 minutes ago
-
District administration seals illegal factory over pollution concerns12 minutes ago
-
New Peshawar Valley housing project to be completed soon: Amjad Ali12 minutes ago
-
Senate body recommends Housing Ministry to hand over house to widow12 minutes ago
-
Maryam announces Rs 100bn scholarships, 100,000 e-bikes12 minutes ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees12 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest key member of motorcycle lift gang13 minutes ago
-
PFA inspected 65,000 food points last year32 minutes ago