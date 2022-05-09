UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Sow Approved Varieties Of Paddy Crop

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Farmers advised to sow approved varieties of paddy crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Agricultural experts have advised farmers to cultivate only developed varieties of paddy crop for getting better per acre yield.

In a press release issued here Monday, the experts advised the farmers to cultivate only approved varieties of seeds and utilize sufficient quantity of seeds per acre besides proper fertilizer for getting better production.

They said that the approved varieties of paddy crop are KS-282, Nayyab Irri 9, Irri-6, KS-133, KS-434, GSR-6, Nayyab 2013, which should be cultivated between May 20 to June 7.

