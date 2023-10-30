Open Menu

Farmers Advised To Sow Approved Wheat Varieties

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Farmers advised to sow approved wheat varieties

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers of rain fed areas to complete wheat sowing till November 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers of rain fed areas to complete wheat sowing till November 15.

A spokesman for the department said on Monday that in barani area growers should use 40 to 45 kilograms of seed on per acre of land for cultivation.

He said that wheat growers of rain fed areas should get anti fungal spray done on seeds from the agriculture department prior to sowing.

Spokesman said, "Approved wheat varieties are Markaz 19, Urooj 22, Barani 17, Pakistan 13, Fateh Jhang 16, MA 21 and Nashaan 21." He also suggested the farmers to pay special attention towards removal of weeds for obtaining desired yield targets.

