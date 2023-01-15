UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Sow Hybrid Varieties Of Spring Corn

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Farmers advised to sow hybrid varieties of spring corn

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Farmers from plane areas of Punjab should prefer the hybrid varieties for cultivation of spring corn.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture department said on Sunday, that farmers should complete sowing of spring corn till last week of February while in Rawalpindi division sowing process could be achieved till March 20.

He also suggested the growers to follow proper method of using fertilisers besides watering the crop.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Rawalpindi February March Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President of Azerbaijan

UAE President receives President of Azerbaijan

11 minutes ago
 Reem Al Hashimy meets with Amina Mohammed, Deputy ..

Reem Al Hashimy meets with Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of United Na ..

25 minutes ago
 UAE President grants Cuban Ambassador Medal of Ind ..

UAE President grants Cuban Ambassador Medal of Independence

26 minutes ago
 UAE President, Korean President witness announceme ..

UAE President, Korean President witness announcement, exchanging of several agre ..

3 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level pa ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level panels featuring prominent intel ..

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University la ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University launch global student dialogues ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.