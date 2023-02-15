UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Sow Maize Cultivation Till End Of Feb

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Farmers advised to sow maize cultivation till end of Feb

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Agriculture experts advised farmers to complete maize sowing till the end of February to get bumper yield.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Director Agriculture Sargodha Muhammad Shahid said that maize was sown on a two million-acre area in Punjab twice a year and witnessed an increase in acreage each year.

He added that in Sargodha,growers were sowing maize crop on 20 to 25 thousands of acres land this year.

He said farmers should use approved hybrid varieties including YH-1898, FH-988, FM-1046, YH-5427 and YH-5482.other general maize varieties included Gohar-19, Sahiwal Gold, Summit Pop, Pop-1, Sweet-1, and Malka-2016.

He said that these varieties can survive dry and hot weather conditions and fruit was fully filled with grains.

Related Topics

Weather Punjab Agriculture Sahiwal Sargodha February Gold

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel of TikTok

9 hours ago
 UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

9 hours ago
 Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AE ..

Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AED100 million fund supporting d ..

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister with Best Minister Award

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.