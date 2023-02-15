Farmers advised to sow maize cultivation till end of Feb

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Agriculture experts advised farmers to complete maize sowing till the end of February to get bumper yield.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Director Agriculture Sargodha Muhammad Shahid said that maize was sown on a two million-acre area in Punjab twice a year and witnessed an increase in acreage each year.

He added that in Sargodha,growers were sowing maize crop on 20 to 25 thousands of acres land this year.

He said farmers should use approved hybrid varieties including YH-1898, FH-988, FM-1046, YH-5427 and YH-5482.other general maize varieties included Gohar-19, Sahiwal Gold, Summit Pop, Pop-1, Sweet-1, and Malka-2016.

He said that these varieties can survive dry and hot weather conditions and fruit was fully filled with grains.