Open Menu

Farmers Advised To Start Baharia Potato Cultivation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Farmers advised to start Baharia potato cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised growers to start cultivation of Baharia potato crops immediately and complete it by mid of February to get bumper yield.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, the potato is used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, potassium and sodium etc.

He said that the farmers should start its cultivation in January up to mid of February and use seed of approved varieties over maximum space of land as its production would not only play a pivotal role in meeting the food requirements of people but also help the growers mitigate their financial problems.

He said that the farmers should use pesticides and fungicides to save their potato crops from blight (Jhulsao) which was the most dangerous disease for the crop and caused huge loss to the growers if not controlled timely.

This disease starts its attack on the potato crop when the weather temperature drops from 25 to 10 degree centigrade along with humidity and moisture in the air up to 80 to 100 percent, he said and added that field staff of the agriculture (extension) department was also active across the district and they were providing necessary help and guidance to the growers in the time of need.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Weather Agriculture January February From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

18 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

18 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

18 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

18 hours ago
Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

18 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

18 hours ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

19 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

19 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

19 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan