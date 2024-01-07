Farmers advised to start Baharia potato cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised growers to start cultivation of Baharia potato crops immediately and complete it by mid of February to get bumper yield.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, the potato is used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, potassium and sodium etc.

He said that the farmers should start its cultivation in January up to mid of February and use seed of approved varieties over maximum space of land as its production would not only play a pivotal role in meeting the food requirements of people but also help the growers mitigate their financial problems.

He said that the farmers should use pesticides and fungicides to save their potato crops from blight (Jhulsao) which was the most dangerous disease for the crop and caused huge loss to the growers if not controlled timely.

This disease starts its attack on the potato crop when the weather temperature drops from 25 to 10 degree centigrade along with humidity and moisture in the air up to 80 to 100 percent, he said and added that field staff of the agriculture (extension) department was also active across the district and they were providing necessary help and guidance to the growers in the time of need.