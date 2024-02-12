Farmers Advised To Start Beans Cultivation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88)
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Research Information Unit of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad has advised the farmers to start the spring cultivation of beans from mid of current month and complete it by February 28.
A spokesperson for the institute said here Monday that beans are used as pulses and fodder, while new types of beans can be cultivated as vegetables. He said that bean crops could be cultivated on all types of lands but the most suitable land is fertile which has an adequate system of water drainage.
He said that in order to prepare the land, the farmers should plow it two or three times. Use one bag per acre of DAP fertilizer and then plow again and pour the seeds keeping 50 cm distances between lines through drill.
The seed ratio for the spring bean crop is 14 to 15 kg per acre for large seeded varieties and 10 to 12 kg per acre for small seeded varieties, he said. He further advised the farmers to follow the guidelines of the agriculture department.
