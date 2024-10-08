Open Menu

Farmers Advised To Start Canola Cultivation Immediately

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Farmers advised to start Canola cultivation immediately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of Canola immediately

and complete it by October 31 as it is the most suitable time for obtaining bumper

production of this crop.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Tuesday that Canola is one

of the most important oil-seed crop which could help the country to trim down the import bill

of edible oil. This crop could also help growers in mitigating their financial constraints due to

its attractive market value.

He said that Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Attock, Rawalpindi, Jehlum, Chakwal and Muzaffar Garh are the main and major areas of oil-seed crops and Canola could also be

cultivated in these districts from October 1 to 31.

However, growers should use seed of approved hybrid varieties of canola, including Punjab Canola, Faisal Canola, AARI Canola, Super Canola, Rachna Canola, Khanpur Canola, Sandal Canola, TM Canola, Barani Canola, Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc. as these varieties have most resistance against attack of diseases and pests. These varieties also give maximum production even during odd climate conditions, he added.

He said farmers could enhance their production by using quality seed and adopting latest technology. More information and guidance in this regard can be obtained from agriculture experts by visiting the nearest agriculture office, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Attack Faisalabad Technology Import Punjab Agriculture Oil Rahim Yar Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Chakwal Khanpur Attock October Market From

Recent Stories

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performanc ..

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..

56 minutes ago
 Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

14 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

14 hours ago
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

14 hours ago
 SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

14 hours ago
 KMC to extend all possible support for constructio ..

KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..

14 hours ago
 Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral ..

Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters

14 hours ago
 Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign i ..

Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP

14 hours ago
 Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire ..

Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan