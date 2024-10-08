Farmers Advised To Start Canola Cultivation Immediately
Published October 08, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of Canola immediately
and complete it by October 31 as it is the most suitable time for obtaining bumper
production of this crop.
A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Tuesday that Canola is one
of the most important oil-seed crop which could help the country to trim down the import bill
of edible oil. This crop could also help growers in mitigating their financial constraints due to
its attractive market value.
He said that Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Attock, Rawalpindi, Jehlum, Chakwal and Muzaffar Garh are the main and major areas of oil-seed crops and Canola could also be
cultivated in these districts from October 1 to 31.
However, growers should use seed of approved hybrid varieties of canola, including Punjab Canola, Faisal Canola, AARI Canola, Super Canola, Rachna Canola, Khanpur Canola, Sandal Canola, TM Canola, Barani Canola, Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc. as these varieties have most resistance against attack of diseases and pests. These varieties also give maximum production even during odd climate conditions, he added.
He said farmers could enhance their production by using quality seed and adopting latest technology. More information and guidance in this regard can be obtained from agriculture experts by visiting the nearest agriculture office, he added.
