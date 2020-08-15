Farmers advised to start carrot cultivation from September

Farmers have been advised to start of cultivations of carrots in September to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Farmers have been advised to start of cultivations of carrots in September to get bumper yield.

Spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Saturday that carrot was used largely in Pakistan because it was a rich source of several vitamins and minerals.

September-October is the most suitable time for cultivationof carrot, therefore, growers should start its cultivation inSeptember for a better produce.