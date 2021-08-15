Farmers advised to start carrot cultivation from September

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of carrots from first week of September to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Sunday that carrot was used largely in Pakistan because it was a rich source of several vitamins and other minerals, therefore farmers should bring maximumarea under carrots cultivation.