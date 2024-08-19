Farmers Advised To Start Carrot Cultivation In September
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised growers to start cultivation of carrots with the start of September to get bumper yield.
A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here Monday that carrots were used largely in Pakistan because they are a rich source of vitamins and minerals.
Therefore, farmers should cultivate this crop at maximum space of their land because it would also play a pivotal role in mitigating their financial sufferings due to an attractive market price.
He said that farmers should cultivate approved varieties of carrots because seed of hybrid approved varieties helps get maximum production.
He said that September is the most suitable time for cultivation of carrots. Therefore, growers should start its cultivation with the start of September so that they could gain maximum benefits from this crop by getting its healthy and disease-free production, he added.
