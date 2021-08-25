UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Start Cultivation Of Carrot From September

Farmers advised to start cultivation of carrot from September

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Growers have been advised to start the cultivation of carrot from first week of September to get a bumper crop.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) department said here on Wednesday that farmers should cultivate approved varieties of carrot over maximum space because its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting food requirements of the people.

September-October is the most suitable time for cultivation of carrot, therefore, farmers should start its cultivation immediately, he added.

