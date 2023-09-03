Farmers advised to start cultivation of sugarcane

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Experts have advised farmers to start the cultivation of sugarcane immediately and complete it on a priority basis during current month for obtaining bumper production.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, the sugarcane crop cultivated during September was ready for harvest early and would give more yield than the crop cultivated during October and November. He said that sugar was an important commodity which played a pivotal role in catering to food requirements of people whereas its crop could also help the growers in mitigating their financial constraints due to its attractive market value.

Therefore, the farmers should bring maximum land under sugarcane cultivation and use latest technologies for crop sowing and its harvesting as latest techniques would also play a dynamic role in increasing per acre yield.

He also advised the growers to select healthy seed for crop cultivation as health seed was the most important factor in enhancing production. In this connection, the growers should also use hybrid and approved varieties of sugarcane which have most resistance against various diseases besides giving high quality yield.

Among approved varieties of sugarcane for September cultivation included CPF-243, CPF-246, CPF-247, SHF-240, HSF-242, CP-77-400, CP-72-2086, CP-433-33, CPF-237, SPF-245, SPF-234, SPF-213 and SPSG-26, etc. These varieties have the potential to give 60,000 to 80,000 kg per acre yield, he added.