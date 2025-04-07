Farmers advised to start early sesame cultivation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The agriculture department has launched an extensive awareness campaign to promote sesame cultivation for increasing oilseed production and advised the growers to start early sesame cultivation from April 15 for getting bumper yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said here on Monday that sesame is an important oil-seed crop which can play a major role in trimming down import bill of edible oil in addition to catering to domestic food requirements at maximum extent.

He said that the government was providing special incentives for the promotion of oil-seed crops. Hence, the farmers should cultivate sesame crops over maximum areas of their lands as it would also play a major role in mitigating their financial sufferings due to its attractive market price.

He said that sesame is a high-value crop due to its minimal water requirements and high market value. The farmers should adopt sesame cultivation especially in light-textured soils after wheat harvest.

He said that the land should be prepared by using one deep plough followed by two cultivations to create a fine tilth for optimal seed germination.

For effective results, the land leveling should be done and sowing should ideally be avoided in the areas prone to heavy rains immediately after sowing, he said, adding that this step is especially important for the rain-fed areas where sesame is considered an ideal summer crop.

He recommended multiple high-yielding sesame varieties for cultivation including NIAB Til-2016, NIAB Pearl-2017, TS-3-2000, TS-5-2011, TH-6-2009, Anmol Til-2023, Black King-2021 and NIAB Millennium-2023.

These varieties have been tested under local agro-climatic conditions and found to offer yields ranging from 1000 kg to 1200 kg per acre, he added.

He advised the growers to use 1 to 2 kilograms per acre seed and said that its early cultivation should be started from April 15. All varieties have demonstrated strong resistance to local pests and diseases.

The farmers to consult agriculture experts through helpline 0800-17000 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday or visit their nearest agriculture office during official times to reduce input cost and enhance crop production, he added.