Farmers advised to start fennel cultivation immediately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of fennel (Saunf) immediately

and complete it during October to get a bumper crop.

According to Agriculture (Extension) Department spokesman, fennel is full with

health contents and ingredients and plays a pivotal role for health.

It gives relief from anemia, indigestion, flatulence, constipation, colic, diarrhea,

respiratory disorders, menstrual disorders, and remedies against eye and heart

diseases too.

Farmers should cultivate this important crop over maximum space of their land

as it would also play an important role in lessening and addressing financial

problems of the growers due to its attractive market value price, he added.

He also advised the growers to cultivate approved varieties of fennel as quality

seed would play a vital role in enhancing production. The fennel can also be

sown in fodder crops, he added.