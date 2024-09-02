Farmers Advised To Start Fennel Cultivation Immediately
Published September 02, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of fennel (Saunf) immediately
and complete it during October to get a bumper crop.
According to Agriculture (Extension) Department spokesman, fennel is full with
health contents and ingredients and plays a pivotal role for health.
It gives relief from anemia, indigestion, flatulence, constipation, colic, diarrhea,
respiratory disorders, menstrual disorders, and remedies against eye and heart
diseases too.
Farmers should cultivate this important crop over maximum space of their land
as it would also play an important role in lessening and addressing financial
problems of the growers due to its attractive market value price, he added.
He also advised the growers to cultivate approved varieties of fennel as quality
seed would play a vital role in enhancing production. The fennel can also be
sown in fodder crops, he added.
