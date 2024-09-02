Open Menu

Farmers Advised To Start Fennel Cultivation Immediately

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Farmers advised to start fennel cultivation immediately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of fennel (Saunf) immediately

and complete it during October to get a bumper crop.

According to Agriculture (Extension) Department spokesman, fennel is full with

health contents and ingredients and plays a pivotal role for health.

It gives relief from anemia, indigestion, flatulence, constipation, colic, diarrhea,

respiratory disorders, menstrual disorders, and remedies against eye and heart

diseases too.

Farmers should cultivate this important crop over maximum space of their land

as it would also play an important role in lessening and addressing financial

problems of the growers due to its attractive market value price, he added.

He also advised the growers to cultivate approved varieties of fennel as quality

seed would play a vital role in enhancing production. The fennel can also be

sown in fodder crops, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture Price October Market From

Recent Stories

Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share ..

IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with ..

1 hour ago
 Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene to ..

Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today

2 hours ago
 Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse agai ..

Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across ..

Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF ..

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

1 day ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan