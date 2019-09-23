UrduPoint.com
Farmers Advised To Start Garlic Cultivation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:26 PM

The agriculture department has advised the farmers to start Garlic cultivation without any delay

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : The agriculture department has advised the farmers to start Garlic cultivation without any delay.

They advised farmers to prepare the soil properly before cultivation of garlic and mix 25 to 25 tons cow dung per acre in the fields through plough for getting better per acre yield.

They said that best cultivation weather for garlic is between last week of September to first week of October however, it could be cultivated up to mid November.

They said that garlic pink, GS-I and Garlic-I are approved kinds of garlic varieties. The healthy seed of these varieties is a guarantee of best yield.

The information about per acre seed ratio, utilization of fertilizer and others could be sought by calling help line of agriculture department, they said.

