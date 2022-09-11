Farmers advised to start gram cultivation

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts have advised the farmers to immediately start cultivation of grams from mid of September and get maximum production.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said here on Sunday that the time from mid September to end of November was the best and suitable for gram cultivation in Punjab province. Therefore, growers should concentrate on cultivation of this crop as earlier as possible because late sowing would not only hamper the production but also damage quality of the grains.

He said that seeds of approved and certified varieties could play a pivotal role in enhancing per acre yield. Therefore, the peasants should use seed of approved varieties so that they could get maximum production of grams with lowest input because approved varieties had sufficient disease resistance and could give better production even during harsh weather conditions.

He said that farmers of Attock, Chakwal and other districts of North Punjab could cultivate gram crops from September 20 to October 15, whereas growers of Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal should sow it from October 15 to November 10.

Similarly, the farmers of Bhakkar, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali and Layyah district should cultivate this crop from October 01 to 30 whereas best time for gram cultivation in Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar and other districts of Central Punjab was from October 15 to November 15.

The growers could also sow grams in September-cultivated sugarcane crops and in this connection theyshould cultivate this crop from October 20 to November 10 which was the best time for this purpose, he added.