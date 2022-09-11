UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Start Gram Cultivation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Farmers advised to start gram cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts have advised the farmers to immediately start cultivation of grams from mid of September and get maximum production.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said here on Sunday that the time from mid September to end of November was the best and suitable for gram cultivation in Punjab province. Therefore, growers should concentrate on cultivation of this crop as earlier as possible because late sowing would not only hamper the production but also damage quality of the grains.

He said that seeds of approved and certified varieties could play a pivotal role in enhancing per acre yield. Therefore, the peasants should use seed of approved varieties so that they could get maximum production of grams with lowest input because approved varieties had sufficient disease resistance and could give better production even during harsh weather conditions.

He said that farmers of Attock, Chakwal and other districts of North Punjab could cultivate gram crops from September 20 to October 15, whereas growers of Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal should sow it from October 15 to November 10.

Similarly, the farmers of Bhakkar, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali and Layyah district should cultivate this crop from October 01 to 30 whereas best time for gram cultivation in Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar and other districts of Central Punjab was from October 15 to November 15.

The growers could also sow grams in September-cultivated sugarcane crops and in this connection theyshould cultivate this crop from October 20 to November 10 which was the best time for this purpose, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Weather Punjab Agriculture Gujrat Sahiwal Jhang Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Bhakkar Chakwal Khushab Mianwali Narowal Attock September October November Sunday From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

8 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

18 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

18 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

18 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.