Open Menu

Farmers Advised To Start Harvesting Garlic

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Farmers advised to start harvesting garlic

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Agriculture Department has directed farmers to start harvesting garlic immediately.

It said that now that the last week of April is about to begin, the crop is fully ripe and the leaves of the plant are turning dry and brown and the crop is getting ready for harvesting, so the garlic crop should be stopped from irrigating and its harvesting should be started next week. Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Department (Extension) Sialkot Dr. Rana Qurban Ali Khan, in a message to the farmers, said that they should carefully dig the ground with a hoe and take out garlic cloves and spread them in a shady place to dry.

He said that garlic cloves should be dried for at least three to four days and when the skins start to come off easily, the cloves should be tied with leaves and stored in a dry and ventilated place. He said that if garlic is stored while it is still moist, there is a higher risk of it rotting and spoiling, which can lead to financial losses for the farmers.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

8 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

20 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

20 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

21 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

1 day ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

1 day ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

1 day ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

1 day ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

1 day ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

1 day ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan