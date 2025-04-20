Farmers advised to start harvesting garlic

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Agriculture Department has directed farmers to start harvesting garlic immediately.

It said that now that the last week of April is about to begin, the crop is fully ripe and the leaves of the plant are turning dry and brown and the crop is getting ready for harvesting, so the garlic crop should be stopped from irrigating and its harvesting should be started next week. Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Department (Extension) Sialkot Dr. Rana Qurban Ali Khan, in a message to the farmers, said that they should carefully dig the ground with a hoe and take out garlic cloves and spread them in a shady place to dry.

He said that garlic cloves should be dried for at least three to four days and when the skins start to come off easily, the cloves should be tied with leaves and stored in a dry and ventilated place. He said that if garlic is stored while it is still moist, there is a higher risk of it rotting and spoiling, which can lead to financial losses for the farmers.