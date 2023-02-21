Farmers advised to start melon cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of melon and complete it by mid of March to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said here on Tuesday that time from February to mid-March was most suitable for melon cultivation, hence farmers should immediately start cultivation.

He said that delay in the cultivation may affect its yield to a large extent.

More information in this regard could be obtained from agri helpline or from field staffof agriculture department, he added.