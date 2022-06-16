Farmers advised to start Moong cultivation from June

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of Moong from June and complete it by end July to get bumper yield.

According to a spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department here on Thursday that Moong pulses were used largely in Pakistan because it was a rich source of proteins, iron and other minerals.

Therefore, the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of Moong including NIAB Moong 2006, Azri Moong 2006, NIAB Moong 2011 and Chakwal M-6, etc. over maximum area because its production would not only cater domestic food requirements but also helpful for the growers in mitigating their financial issues, he added.